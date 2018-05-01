Coffee and Five-Spice Roasted Rainbow Carrot Salad 

Bold and tannic Grenache also displays more subtle notes of geranium, peppercorn, and smoke. Knowing this, James Briscione, author of The Flavor Matrix, heads away from the obvious beef pairing and matches the wine with roasted carrots laced with coffee and five-spice. A creamy Herbed Crème Fraîche drizzle cools the dish and helps it feel surprisingly light. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes