Coffee and Five-Spice Roasted Rainbow Carrot Salad 

Bold and tannic Grenache also displays more subtle notes of geranium, peppercorn, and smoke. Knowing this, James Briscione, author of The Flavor Matrix, heads away from the obvious beef pairing and matches the wine with roasted carrots laced with coffee and five-spice. A creamy Herbed Crème Fraîche drizzle cools the dish and helps it feel surprisingly light. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss carrots with 2 tablespoons oil on a large rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with coffee, salt, and five-spice. Spread carrots in a single layer, and bake until tender and browned around the edges, 25 to 35 minutes. Let cool.
Spoon the Herbed Crème Fraîche onto a serving platter. Arrange the carrots over creme fraiche, and top with arugula so carrots are still visible under greens. Drizzle lemon juice and remaining 2 teaspoons oil over arugula. Top with almonds, if using, and serve immediately.
Notes
