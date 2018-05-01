Coffee and Five-Spice Roasted Rainbow Carrot Salad 
Justin Walker
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
James Briscione

Bold and tannic Grenache also displays more subtle notes of geranium, peppercorn, and smoke. Knowing this, James Briscione, author of The Flavor Matrix, heads away from the obvious beef pairing and matches the wine with roasted carrots laced with coffee and five-spice. A creamy Herbed Crème Fraîche drizzle cools the dish and helps it feel surprisingly light.    Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds rainbow carrots, halved lengthwise if large 
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 
  • 1 tablespoon ground coffee 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder 
  • Herbed Crème Fraîche (see Note) 
  • 2 cups loosely packed arugula (about 1 ounce) 
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Toasted sliced almonds, for garnish (optional) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss carrots with 2 tablespoons oil on a large rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with coffee, salt, and five-spice. Spread carrots in a single layer, and bake until tender and browned around the edges, 25 to 35 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2    

Spoon the Herbed Crème Fraîche onto a serving platter. Arrange the carrots over creme fraiche, and top with arugula so carrots are still visible under greens. Drizzle lemon juice and remaining 2 teaspoons oil over arugula. Top with almonds, if using, and serve immediately. 

Notes

Herbed Crème Fraîche

