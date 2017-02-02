Coconut-White Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

If there’s a way to have chocolate for breakfast, Katrina Markoff of the Chicago-based chocolate company, Vosges, will make it happen. Here, creamy white chocolate is used in the tangy, kefir base and dark cocoa nibs are sprinkled over the top for garnish. Slideshow: More Smoothie Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt the chopped chocolate at high power in 20-second intervals, stirring between bursts. In a small bowl, microwave 3/4 cup of the kefir until warm. Stir into the warm chocolate. Stir in the chia seeds, the coconut ash and flakes and the remaining kefir. Scrape into 2 shallow bowls and garnish with raspberries, flowers, cocoa nibs, candied pecans and more toasted coconut flakes.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: Now, this is something to die for! Delicious!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-12
Author Name: JamesGreen26
Review Body: Very delicious, although too much syrup
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-14