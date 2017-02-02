Coconut-White Chocolate Smoothie Bowl
Katrina Markoff

If there’s a way to have chocolate for breakfast, Katrina Markoff of the Chicago-based chocolate company, Vosges, will make it happen. Here, creamy white chocolate is used in the tangy, kefir base and dark cocoa nibs are sprinkled over the top for garnish. Slideshow: More Smoothie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup chopped white chocolate
  • 1 3/4 cup plain kefir
  • 1 tablespoon white chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon coconut ash powder
  • 1/2 cup toasted coconut flakes, plus more for garnish
  • Raspberries, edible flowers, cocoa nibs and candied pecans, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt the chopped chocolate at high power in 20-second intervals, stirring between bursts. In a small bowl, microwave 3/4 cup of the kefir until warm. Stir into the warm chocolate. Stir in the chia seeds, the coconut ash and flakes and the remaining kefir. Scrape into 2 shallow bowls and garnish with raspberries, flowers, cocoa nibs, candied pecans and more toasted coconut flakes.

