Coconut Whipped Cream
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Tal Ronnen
March 2016

This sweetened coconut whipped cream can be used in all sorts of desserts. Layer it in parfaits, fold it into pumpkin puree for a quick vegan mousse or use it as a topping for chocolate desserts and ice cream sundaes. Slideshow: Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 15-ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk, refrigerated overnight
  • 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Open the chilled cans of coconut milk and carefully spoon the thick coconut cream into a medium bowl (you should have about 1 1/2 cups total). Reserve the remaining coconut milk for another use. Add the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla bean seeds to the coconut cream.

Step 2    

Using a hand mixer, beat the cream at moderately high speed until soft peaks form and the cream has nearly doubled in volume, about 5 minutes. Refrigerate or serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The coconut cream can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

