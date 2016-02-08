This sweetened coconut whipped cream can be used in all sorts of desserts. Layer it in parfaits, fold it into pumpkin puree for a quick vegan mousse or use it as a topping for chocolate desserts and ice cream sundaes. Slideshow: Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Open the chilled cans of coconut milk and carefully spoon the thick coconut cream into a medium bowl (you should have about 1 1/2 cups total). Reserve the remaining coconut milk for another use. Add the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla bean seeds to the coconut cream.
Using a hand mixer, beat the cream at moderately high speed until soft peaks form and the cream has nearly doubled in volume, about 5 minutes. Refrigerate or serve immediately.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5