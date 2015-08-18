Coconut Tilapia with Sweet Garlic-Chile Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, combine the Thai chile, garlic, ginger, water, sugar, white vinegar, flour, ketchup and 1/8 teaspoon of sea salt, and blend on high for 1 minute. (see Note). In a small saucepan, bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Boil, whisking, for 3 minutes, until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat and allow the sauce to cool completely.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk together the coconut and 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt.

Step 3 Rinse the tilapia under cold running water and pat dry with a paper towel. Drizzle the lime juice over the tilapia, and then dip the fish into the coconut, pressing on the coconut so that both sides of each fillet are well coated.