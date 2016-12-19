Coconut Rocher

Master chocolatier Jacques Torres makes these super-simple, two-ingredient chocolate treats around the holidays. They would also be fantastic with roasted slivered almonds folded into the mixture. Slideshow: More Coconut Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large microwave-safe bowl, heat the white chocolate at high power in 30-second increments until nearly melted, about 2 minutes; stir until smooth. Let cool slightly. Fold in the coconut flakes.
Roll 1 teaspoonful of the mixture in your hands to form a tight ball. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and repeat with the remaining mixture. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill until firm, about 15 minutes.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5