Coconut Rocher

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large microwave-safe bowl, heat the white chocolate at high power in 30-second increments until nearly melted, about 2 minutes; stir until smooth. Let cool slightly. Fold in the coconut flakes.

Step 2

Roll 1 teaspoonful of the mixture in your hands to form a tight ball. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and repeat with the remaining mixture. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill until firm, about 15 minutes.