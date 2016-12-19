Coconut Rocher
Jacques Torres

Master chocolatier Jacques Torres makes these super-simple, two-ingredient chocolate treats around the holidays. They would also be fantastic with roasted slivered almonds folded into the mixture. Slideshow: More Coconut Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large microwave-safe bowl, heat the white chocolate at high power in 30-second increments until nearly melted, about 2 minutes; stir until smooth. Let cool slightly. Fold in the coconut flakes.

Step 2    

Roll 1 teaspoonful of the mixture in your hands to form a tight ball. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and repeat with the remaining mixture. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill until firm, about 15 minutes.

