Coconut-Pumpkin Bread with Wild Blueberries

Two cups of toasted coconut are added to this pumpkin bread for a macaroon like effect; it's baked with a topping of wild blueberries best served warm or toasted with butter.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and grease an 8 by 5 inch loaf pan.
In large frying pan over medium heat, toast the coconut shreds until light golden brown and fragrant, about 3 minutes and set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, almond meal, toasted coconut, baking powder, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt.
Whisk together the eggs, sugar, coconut milk, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract until smooth. Pour the dry ingredients into the bowl and mix until fully incorporated. Spoon the batter into the prepared baking tin. Top the batter with the frozen blueberries and gently press them into place. Sprinkle with the remaining tablespoon of Demerara sugar.
Bake for 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool briefly in the loaf pan before removing, about 20 minutes. Slice and serve warm or toasted with butter.
