Coconut-Pumpkin Bread with Wild Blueberries

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350° and grease an 8 by 5 inch loaf pan.

Step 2 In large frying pan over medium heat, toast the coconut shreds until light golden brown and fragrant, about 3 minutes and set aside.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, almond meal, toasted coconut, baking powder, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt.

Step 4 Whisk together the eggs, sugar, coconut milk, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract until smooth. Pour the dry ingredients into the bowl and mix until fully incorporated. Spoon the batter into the prepared baking tin. Top the batter with the frozen blueberries and gently press them into place. Sprinkle with the remaining tablespoon of Demerara sugar.