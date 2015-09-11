Coconut-Pumpkin Bread with Wild Blueberries
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sarah Bolla
November 2014

Two cups of toasted coconut are added to this pumpkin bread for a macaroon like effect; it's baked with a topping of wild blueberries best served warm or toasted with butter. Slideshow: More Healthy Fruit Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup almond meal
  • 2 cups desiccated coconut
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup Demerara sugar plus 1 tablespoon for sprinkling
  • 3/4 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin purée
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup frozen wild blueberries

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and grease an 8 by 5 inch loaf pan.

Step 2    

In large frying pan over medium heat, toast the coconut shreds until light golden brown and fragrant, about 3 minutes and set aside.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, almond meal, toasted coconut, baking powder, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt.

Step 4    

Whisk together the eggs, sugar, coconut milk, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract until smooth. Pour the dry ingredients into the bowl and mix until fully incorporated. Spoon the batter into the prepared baking tin. Top the batter with the frozen blueberries and gently press them into place. Sprinkle with the remaining tablespoon of Demerara sugar.

Step 5    

Bake for 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool briefly in the loaf pan before removing, about 20 minutes. Slice and serve warm or toasted with butter.

Make Ahead

The macaroon bread will keep, tightly wrapped at room temperature, for 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up