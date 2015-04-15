Coconut-Lime Ice Pops
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 10 to 12 pops
Rick Bayless
May 2015

Chef Rick Bayless combines coconut milk, lime juice and sugar to create a simple and luscious Mexican ice pop, or paleta. This recipe comes from his book More Mexican Everyday. Slideshow: More Mexican Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 14-ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lime

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree the coconut milk with the sugar, lime juice and zest. Pour through a fine strainer into a large measuring cup and then pour into 10 to 12 ice-pop molds. Freeze until set, at least 2 hours or up to 1 week.

