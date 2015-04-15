Coconut-Lime Ice Pops

© Christopher Hirshmeimer + Melissa Hamilton
Chef Rick Bayless combines coconut milk, lime juice and sugar to create a simple and luscious Mexican ice pop, or paleta. This recipe comes from his book More Mexican Everyday. Slideshow: More Mexican Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, puree the coconut milk with the sugar, lime juice and zest. Pour through a fine strainer into a large measuring cup and then pour into 10 to 12 ice-pop molds. Freeze until set, at least 2 hours or up to 1 week.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5