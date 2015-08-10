Coconut Hazelnut Granola with Coconut Flour

© Kristen Stevens
Coconut flour adds additional healthy fiber to this crunchy and delicious granola. Slideshow: More Granola Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a large bowl, add all of the ingredients and mix well. Spread the granola evenly on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 to 18 minutes, mixing halfway through, until it is lightly browned. Allow it to cool completely before storing it in an airtight container.
