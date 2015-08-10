Coconut Hazelnut Granola with Coconut Flour
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 cups
Kristen Stevens
August 2014

Coconut flour adds additional healthy fiber to this crunchy and delicious granola. Slideshow: More Granola Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups quick oats
  • 4 ounces hazelnuts, roughly chopped (1 cup)
  • 1/3 cup coconut flour
  • 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, add all of the ingredients and mix well. Spread the granola evenly on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 to 18 minutes, mixing halfway through, until it is lightly browned. Allow it to cool completely before storing it in an airtight container.

