Coconut Flour Peanut Butter Cookies
©Kristen Stevens
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 18 cookies
Kristen Stevens
January 2014

These peanut buttery cookies have lots of peanut flavor and coconut flour's hearty texture. Slideshow: More Peanut Butter Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup all-natural peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons milk 
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon coconut flour

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350. In a medium bowl, beat together all of the ingredients until they are well combined.

Step 2    

Roll the dough into 18 balls (wet your hands to prevent the dough from sticking to them) and arrange them on a baking sheet. Use a fork to make a crisscross pattern on each cookie.

Step 3    

Bake for 10 to 13 minutes, or until the edges of the cookies start to brown. Remove from the oven and allow them to cool completely.

Step 4    

Store the cooled cookies in an airtight container in the freezer to keep them from getting soft.

