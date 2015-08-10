Coconut Flour Peanut Butter Cookies

These peanut buttery cookies have lots of peanut flavor and coconut flour's hearty texture. Slideshow: More Peanut Butter Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350. In a medium bowl, beat together all of the ingredients until they are well combined.
Roll the dough into 18 balls (wet your hands to prevent the dough from sticking to them) and arrange them on a baking sheet. Use a fork to make a crisscross pattern on each cookie.
Bake for 10 to 13 minutes, or until the edges of the cookies start to brown. Remove from the oven and allow them to cool completely.
Store the cooled cookies in an airtight container in the freezer to keep them from getting soft.
Review Body: I don't know how one would roll these into a ball as the batter was really liquid - I used an ice cream scoop to get it on the cookie sheet. The texture is nice but they taste like nothing, I wouldn't bother making these again. Neither of us wanted to eat them so it was a complete waste of time and ingredients.
