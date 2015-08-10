Coconut Flour Granola Bars with Walnuts and Dried Apricots
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 bars
Kristen Stevens
July 2014

These chewy coconut flour granola bars are loaded with walnuts and dried apricots. Slideshow: More Granola Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quick oats
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 tablespoon coconut flour
  • 2 1/2 ounces chopped walnuts (2/3 cup)
  • 2 1/2 ounces chopped dried apricots (1/3 cup)
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line an 8-by-4-inch baking sheet with parchment paper, leaving some hanging over the edges.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix them well. Press the mixture into the baking dish, then top with a piece of parchment paper and firmly press the mixture together, so the granola won’t fall apart after it's baked.

Step 3    

Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the granola to cool for 5 minutes, then cut it into squares. Cool it completely in the refrigerator before removing it from the dish. Wrap the granola bars in plastic and store in the refrigerator.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up