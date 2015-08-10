Coconut Flour Granola Bars with Walnuts and Dried Apricots

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line an 8-by-4-inch baking sheet with parchment paper, leaving some hanging over the edges.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix them well. Press the mixture into the baking dish, then top with a piece of parchment paper and firmly press the mixture together, so the granola won’t fall apart after it's baked.