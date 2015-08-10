Coconut Flour Granola Bars with Walnuts and Dried Apricots

These chewy coconut flour granola bars are loaded with walnuts and dried apricots. Slideshow: More Granola Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line an 8-by-4-inch baking sheet with parchment paper, leaving some hanging over the edges.
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix them well. Press the mixture into the baking dish, then top with a piece of parchment paper and firmly press the mixture together, so the granola won’t fall apart after it's baked.
Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the granola to cool for 5 minutes, then cut it into squares. Cool it completely in the refrigerator before removing it from the dish. Wrap the granola bars in plastic and store in the refrigerator.
