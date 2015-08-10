Coconut Flour Butter Cookies
©Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 18 cookies
Kristen Stevens
March 2014

These coconut flour butter cookies are chewy, dense and delicious. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick of butter, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 large egg
  • 3/4 cup coconut flour
  • 1/2 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to cream the butter and honey. Add the egg and beat well. Add the coconut flour, baking powder, vanilla and sea salt and beat until combined.

Step 3    

Roll the dough into 18 balls and arrange them on the prepared cookie sheet. Using your finger, gently press on the middle of each cookie to flatten it a little.

Step 4    

Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the cookies begin to brown around the edges.

Step 5    

Remove the cookies from the oven and allow them to cool completely. Store in the freezer in an airtight bag.

