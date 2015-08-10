Coconut Flour Butter Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to cream the butter and honey. Add the egg and beat well. Add the coconut flour, baking powder, vanilla and sea salt and beat until combined.

Step 3 Roll the dough into 18 balls and arrange them on the prepared cookie sheet. Using your finger, gently press on the middle of each cookie to flatten it a little.

Step 4 Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the cookies begin to brown around the edges.