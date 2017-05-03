Coconut-Curry  Chicken Wings 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
June 2017

Marinating chicken wings in a mix of coconut milk, curry paste and lime lends them an alluring sweet-spicy flavor. Slideshow: More Chicken Wing Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can unsweetened  coconut milk 
  • 1/4 cup Thai red curry paste 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest plus 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 2 1/2 pounds whole chicken wings 
  • Canola oil, for brushing 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a very large bowl, whisk the coconut milk with the curry paste, lime zest and juice. Add the chicken and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.  

Step 2    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Remove the chicken from the marinade; season with salt  and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes.  

