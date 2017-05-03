Coconut-Curry  Chicken Wings 

© Abby Hocking
Marinating chicken wings in a mix of coconut milk, curry paste and lime lends them an alluring sweet-spicy flavor. Slideshow: More Chicken Wing Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a very large bowl, whisk the coconut milk with the curry paste, lime zest and juice. Add the chicken and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Step 2
Light a grill and oil the grate. Remove the chicken from the marinade; season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes.
