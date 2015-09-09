Coconut-Curried Red Lentil Dip 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 cups
Courtney McBroom
October 2015

This dip from chef Courtney McBroom combines lentils and coconut milk with vibrant Indian spices like garam masala.     Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped carrot
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery 
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 8 ounces red lentils, picked over
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • One 15-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • Hot sauce, chips and crudités, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, carrot, celery and a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the curry powder, garam masala, cumin and cinnamon and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.  

Step 2    

Add the lentils, chicken stock and coconut milk to the saucepan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the lentils have cooked down to a thickened puree, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool completely, then season with salt. Serve at room temperature with hot sauce, chips and crudités. 

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving. 

