Coconut-Curried Red Lentil Dip 

This dip from chef Courtney McBroom combines lentils and coconut milk with vibrant Indian spices like garam masala. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes
In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, carrot, celery and a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the curry powder, garam masala, cumin and cinnamon and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add the lentils, chicken stock and coconut milk to the saucepan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the lentils have cooked down to a thickened puree, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool completely, then season with salt. Serve at room temperature with hot sauce, chips and crudités.
Review Body: Swap vegetable broth for chicken broth to make vegan, and salt generously! I like to add a pinch of chili powder too. This is always a hit at parties.
