Coconut Cream and Sweet Potatoes (Papua New Guinea)
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine

From Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, Phaidon 2017.

Ingredients

  • 4 sweet potatoes
  • 1/2 cup (120 grams) vegetable margarine, cut into pieces
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup (240 milliliters/8 fluid ounces) coconut cream
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
  • 4 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1 cup (125 grams) grated vegan cheese
  • 1/2 vegan cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C/Gas Mark 6.

Step 2    

Wrap each sweet potato in aluminum foil and arrange them on a baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour, turning the sweet potatoes over halfway through the cooking time. After 1 hour, insert the tip of a knife into each sweet potato to check that it is cooked through. If not, continue to bake until the sweet potatoes are fully cooked. Leave to cool for 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler (grill). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 4    

Arrange the sweet potatoes on the prepared sheet. Gently scoop out the flesh from each sweet potato with a spoon. Transfer the flesh to a bowl and reserve the skins on the baking sheet. Mash the vegetable margarine with the sweet potato until completely blended. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Using a fork, whisk the mixture to a smooth purée. Add the coconut cream, onion, garlic, ginger, and orange juice and mix well.

Step 5    

Fill the sweet potato skins with the mixture and top each potato with 1/4 cup grated cheese, then broil (grill) for about 8–10 minutes, until the cheese has completely melted. Serve immediately with a green salad.

