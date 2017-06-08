Coconut Cream and Sweet Potatoes (Papua New Guinea)

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C/Gas Mark 6.

Step 2 Wrap each sweet potato in aluminum foil and arrange them on a baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour, turning the sweet potatoes over halfway through the cooking time. After 1 hour, insert the tip of a knife into each sweet potato to check that it is cooked through. If not, continue to bake until the sweet potatoes are fully cooked. Leave to cool for 15 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat the broiler (grill). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 4 Arrange the sweet potatoes on the prepared sheet. Gently scoop out the flesh from each sweet potato with a spoon. Transfer the flesh to a bowl and reserve the skins on the baking sheet. Mash the vegetable margarine with the sweet potato until completely blended. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Using a fork, whisk the mixture to a smooth purée. Add the coconut cream, onion, garlic, ginger, and orange juice and mix well.