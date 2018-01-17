Coconut Chickpeas with Winter Squash 
Johnny Miller
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
JJ Johnson
February 2018

Starchy, slightly sweet plantains are a natural addition to winter squash. Here, New York chef JJ Johnson simmers both, along with canned chickpeas, in coconut milk that’s steeped with aromatics. The result is creamy, fragrant, and so comforting. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1 red onion, chopped  
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • 1 1/2 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 1 pound delicata squash, halved, seeded, quartered, and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices 
  • 1 large carrot, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices 
  • 1 celery stalk, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices  
  • 1 firm-ripe plantain, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices  
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro  
  • 1 bird chile, stemmed and thinly sliced 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • Salt 
  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can well-stirred unsweetened coconut milk 
  • 2 long lime zest strips 
  • 2 cups water 
  • 2 (15.5-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained 
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice 
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the butternut squash, delicata squash, carrot, celery, plantain, chopped cilantro, chile, cumin, and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, covered, until the vegetables start to soften, about 10 minutes. Add the coconut milk, lime zest strips, and 2 cups water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to moderately low, and simmer, covered, until the vegetables are tender, 20 to 25 minutes.  

Step 2    

Add the chickpeas and simmer until heated through, about 5 minutes. Season with salt. Stir in the lime juice. Discard the lime zest strips, and garnish with cilantro leaves before serving. 

