Coconut Chickpeas with Winter Squash 

Step 1

In a large enameled cast-iron Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the butternut squash, delicata squash, carrot, celery, plantain, chopped cilantro, chile, cumin, and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, covered, until the vegetables start to soften, about 10 minutes. Add the coconut milk, lime zest strips, and 2 cups water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to moderately low, and simmer, covered, until the vegetables are tender, 20 to 25 minutes.