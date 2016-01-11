Coconut Chicken with Dumplings

he unsweetened coconut milk gives the stewy chicken a tropical lift. It complements the hearty flavors of thyme and bay beautifully. Do not let the coconut milk boil or it will separate.
How to Make It
Season the chicken liberally with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven set over medium-high heat, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil until it shimmers. Add half of the chicken thighs, and brown, turning once, about 5 minutes total. Transfer the thighs to a plate and drain the fat. Repeat with the remaining thighs, then drain the fat.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk and melted butter. Add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture and combine with a spatula. Using two spoons or a scoop, scoop golf ball–sized pieces of dough onto the parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving about 1/2-inch space between them. Bake until the tops are golden and the dumplings sound hollow when tapped, about 15 minutes.
Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a cutting board. When it is cool enough to handle, remove the skin and, using two forks, pull the meat from the bones and shred it. Remove much of the fat from the stew by either using a flat spoon or a fat separator. Return the shredded chicken to the pot. When the dumplings are ready, add the coconut milk and cilantro to the warm stew and stir. Divide the stew between bowls and top with the dumplings, dunking the dumplings into the stew to soften them. Serve immediately.
Make Ahead
Author Name: Melissa Russell Judson
Review Body: Steps 1 & 2 in this recipe are the same, while there's clearly missing steps involving the veggies. This recipe is unusable until it's been corrected.
Date Published: 2017-05-09