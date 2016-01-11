Coconut Chicken with Dumplings
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Scott Hocker
December 2014

he unsweetened coconut milk gives the stewy chicken a tropical lift. It complements the hearty flavors of thyme and bay beautifully. Do not let the coconut milk boil or it will separate.

Ingredients

Chicken

  • 3 pounds (about 6 thighs) bone-in chicken thighs with skin
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon canola or grapeseed oil
  • 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter
  • 4 carrots, peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 2 ribs celery, sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 cup frozen green peas
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

Dumplings

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 egg
  • 3/4 cup of buttermilk
  • 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Chicken

Season the chicken liberally with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven set over medium-high heat, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil until it shimmers. Add half of the chicken thighs, and brown, turning once, about 5 minutes total. Transfer the thighs to a plate and drain the fat. Repeat with the remaining thighs, then drain the fat.

Step 2    

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the dumplings

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk and melted butter. Add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture and combine with a spatula. Using two spoons or a scoop, scoop golf ball–sized pieces of dough onto the parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving about 1/2-inch space between them. Bake until the tops are golden and the dumplings sound hollow when tapped, about 15 minutes.

Step 4    

Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a cutting board. When it is cool enough to handle, remove the skin and, using two forks, pull the meat from the bones and shred it. Remove much of the fat from the stew by either using a flat spoon or a fat separator. Return the shredded chicken to the pot. When the dumplings are ready, add the coconut milk and cilantro to the warm stew and stir. Divide the stew between bowls and top with the dumplings, dunking the dumplings into the stew to soften them. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Prepare the chicken up to the peas in step 2 and refrigerate up to three days.

