Coconut Chicken with Dumplings

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Chicken Season the chicken liberally with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven set over medium-high heat, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil until it shimmers. Add half of the chicken thighs, and brown, turning once, about 5 minutes total. Transfer the thighs to a plate and drain the fat. Repeat with the remaining thighs, then drain the fat.

Step 2 Season the chicken liberally with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven set over medium-high heat, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil until it shimmers. Add half of the chicken thighs, and brown, turning once, about 5 minutes total. Transfer the thighs to a plate and drain the fat. Repeat with the remaining thighs, then drain the fat.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the dumplings Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk and melted butter. Add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture and combine with a spatula. Using two spoons or a scoop, scoop golf ball–sized pieces of dough onto the parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving about 1/2-inch space between them. Bake until the tops are golden and the dumplings sound hollow when tapped, about 15 minutes.