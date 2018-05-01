Coconut-Braised Collards 

Slideshow: More Collard Green Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Melt butter and coconut oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high. Add scallions, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add collards in 2 batches, stirring first batch until wilted, about 1 minute, before adding second batch.
Step 2
Add coconut milk and soy sauce to wok; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, stirring often, until collards are just tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in salt and pepper.
