Coconut-Braised Collards 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Von Diaz
June 2018

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil 
  • 1 bunch scallions (about 5 ounces), thinly sliced  
  • 1 large bunch collards (about 2 pounds), leaves and tender stems chopped 
  • 1 1/2 cups canned coconut milk, well shaken 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt  
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Melt butter and coconut oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high. Add scallions, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add collards in 2 batches, stirring first batch until wilted, about 1 minute, before adding second batch. 

Step 2    

Add coconut milk and soy sauce to wok; bring to a  simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, stirring often, until collards are just tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in salt and pepper.

