Coconut-Braised Chicken with Chorizo and Potatoes
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
CJ Jacobson
October 2015

This fragrant chicken stew is a mash-up of Central and South American ingredients—coconut, Mexican chorizo, cilantro, lime—that Top Chef winner CJ Jacobson came across while traveling. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

Chicken

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 6 whole chicken legs (2 pounds)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound fresh Mexican chorizo
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 dried chile de árbol, broken in half
  • 3 cups unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 pound baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Gremolata

  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro, plus sprigs
  • 7 coffee beans, finely crushed (1/2 teaspoon)
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the chicken

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Working in 2 batches, brown the chicken over moderate heat, turning occasionally, about 8 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a large plate. Add the chorizo and onion to the casserole  and cook, stirring to break up the meat, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ginger, garlic and chile and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the coconut milk, potatoes and chicken to the casserole and bring to a simmer. Cover and braise in the oven for about 1 hour, until the chicken is cooked through. Stir in the lime juice and butter and season with salt.  

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the gremolata

In a small bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well. 

Step 3    

Spoon the braised chicken and potatoes into shallow bowls. Garnish with the gremolata  and cilantro sprigs and serve with lime wedges.  

Make Ahead

The braised chicken can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently. 

Suggested Pairing

Fragrant, berry-scented, light-bodied red.

