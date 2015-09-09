Coconut-Braised Chicken with Chorizo and Potatoes

This fragrant chicken stew is a mash-up of Central and South American ingredients—coconut, Mexican chorizo, cilantro, lime—that Top Chef winner CJ Jacobson came across while traveling. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Working in 2 batches, brown the chicken over moderate heat, turning occasionally, about 8 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a large plate. Add the chorizo and onion to the casserole and cook, stirring to break up the meat, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ginger, garlic and chile and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the coconut milk, potatoes and chicken to the casserole and bring to a simmer. Cover and braise in the oven for about 1 hour, until the chicken is cooked through. Stir in the lime juice and butter and season with salt.
In a small bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.
Spoon the braised chicken and potatoes into shallow bowls. Garnish with the gremolata and cilantro sprigs and serve with lime wedges.
Author Name: Tina0914
Review Body: So happy you liked it. It was actually one of our favorite chicken dishes of the year that we made in the Test Kitchen--so much flavor and that lovely not too coconutty but just right sauce--so good!
Date Published: 2016-07-14
Author Name: Kelly Burgess
Review Body: I've made this twice- loved it! The only change I made was to the gremolata- added a few tablespoons of lime juice and a teaspoon of sugar to make it a little more palatable. Fantastic!
Date Published: 2016-07-11
Author Name: Stephanie Ohlemacher
Review Body: Make sure to brown the chorizo well, ours came out a little too moist, not like the picture. Not enough garlic or ginger flavor would add more. Would use light coconut milk. Overall this dish came out a little too heavy and sort of bland.
Date Published: 2017-09-04
Author Name: Rachelle Paquin
Review Body: This is absolutely delicious! For someone who is dairy free, I simply substituted the butter with coconut oil. I am making it again tomorrow!
Date Published: 2016-08-06