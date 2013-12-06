Coconut Baked Alaska with Pineapple Meringue

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, puree the pineapple until smooth; you should have 1 cup.

Step 2 Using a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter, stamp out 8 rounds from the slices of pound cake and transfer the rounds to a baking sheet. Scoop the ice cream into 8 balls, flatten the bottoms and place them on the pound cake rounds. Freeze until very firm, at least 30 minutes.

Step 3 In a standing electric mixer fitted with the whisk, combine the pineapple puree with the Simple Syrup, egg white powder and xanthan gum and beat at high speed until stiff peaks form, about 5 minutes.