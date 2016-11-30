Indianapolis bartender Ryan Puckett combines his penchant for tiki cocktails with a childhood favorite, orange soda floats; the result is this tropical orange-cream soda. "I'd make orange soda floats with my grandma, so that flavor pairing is something I've always loved," he says. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Coco López, cream and pineapple juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Pour the soda into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass; strain the contents of the shaker into the glass and garnish with the nutmeg.
