Indianapolis bartender Ryan Puckett combines his penchant for tiki cocktails with a childhood favorite, orange soda floats; the result is this tropical orange-cream soda. "I'd make orange soda floats with my grandma, so that flavor pairing is something I've always loved," he says. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Coco López sweetened cream of coconut
  • 1 ounce heavy cream
  • 1 ounce fresh pineapple juice
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces chilled orange soda, such as San Pellegrino Aranciata
  • Small pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Coco López, cream and pineapple juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Pour the soda into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass; strain the contents of the shaker into the glass and garnish with the nutmeg.

