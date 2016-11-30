Coco Cooler

© David Malosh
"This cocktail is a riff on one of my favorite cold-pressed juices: a light-pink, super-hydrating concoction called Aloe Vera Wang," says San Diego bartender Lindsay Nader. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the watermelon juice, coconut water, vodka, Zucca, lime juice and Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the watermelon spear.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Everything with coco is amazing!
Date Published: 2017-07-06