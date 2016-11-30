Coco Cooler
"This cocktail is a riff on one of my favorite cold-pressed juices: a light-pink, super-hydrating concoction called Aloe Vera Wang," says San Diego bartender Lindsay Nader. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

  • 2 ounces fresh watermelon juice
  • 2 ounces coconut water
  • 1 1/2 ounces vodka
  • 3/4 ounce Zucca (rhubarb-flavored amaro)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces chilled club soda
  • 1 watermelon spear, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine the watermelon juice, coconut water, vodka, Zucca, lime juice and Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the watermelon spear.

