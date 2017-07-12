Cocktail Meatballs
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 dozen
Kay Chun

Adding ricotta to meatballs keeps them super tender and moist. To make a warming soup, simmer these meatballs in chicken broth.   Slideshow: More Meatball Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup panko
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 4 ounces fresh ricotta
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, mix the panko with the milk and let stand for 5 minutes. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the oil. Gently mix until well combined. Form into 24 meatballs and arrange them on the prepared baking sheet.

Step 3    

Brush the meatballs with oil and bake for 10 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a serving platter, garnish with parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The meatballs can be prepared through Step 2, covered and refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up