Cocktail Meatballs

Adding ricotta to meatballs keeps them super tender and moist. To make a warming soup, simmer these meatballs in chicken broth. Slideshow: More Meatball Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a large bowl, mix the panko with the milk and let stand for 5 minutes. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the oil. Gently mix until well combined. Form into 24 meatballs and arrange them on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 3
Brush the meatballs with oil and bake for 10 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a serving platter, garnish with parsley and serve.
Make Ahead
The meatballs can be prepared through Step 2, covered and refrigerated overnight.
