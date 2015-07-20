Cockles with Beans and Cherry Tomatoes in Garlic Broth
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
August 2015

Cockles are some of the smallest bivalves, but they deliver an enormous amount of flavor. Just a few simple ingredients turn them into a rich, hearty stew. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried cranberry or borlotti beans (6 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 7 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 1/2 pound yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 pounds cockles, rinsed
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped tarragon
  • Grilled bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the beans with 3 inches of water and bring to a boil. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, about  45 minutes. Drain.

Step 2    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant and golden, about 3 minutes. Add the beans and tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes soften, about 3 minutes. Stir in the wine and cook until almost evaporated, about 1 minute. Add the broth and cockles and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the cockles open, about 3 minutes. Stir in the parsley and tarragon and serve with grilled bread.

Make Ahead

The cooked beans can be refrigerated for 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Fresh and minerally Picpoul de Pinet, a white wine from France’s Languedoc region, offers fantastic value, and it’s great with seafood.

