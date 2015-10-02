Cock-a-Leekie Soup

While the historical use of prunes in this dish fell out of vogue in recent years, this traditional preparation of the classic Scottish leek-and-chicken soup bring them back to the forefront. Slideshow: Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a stockpot, warm the butter over medium heat. Add the leek tops, celery and carrot; sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine, peppercorns and dill and sauté until the liquid evaporates, another 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth and bay leaves and bring to a simmer; reduce heat to low and gently simmer for 30 minutes. Strain the broth, rinse out the stockpot and return the stockpot and broth to the heat.
Increase heat to medium-low, then add the leek bottoms, prunes and leftover chicken. Simmer until the leeks are softened, about 20 minutes, then add salt to taste and serve.
Notes
This dish can be made with raw chicken pieces. To do so, brown the chicken in butter and set aside before starting step 1, then return the chicken and its accumulated juices to the pot when you add the broth. Remove the chicken when it is tender, about 40 minutes, then strain the broth and proceed to step 2.
