Cock-a-Leekie Soup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Russ Crandall
November 2013

While the historical use of prunes in this dish fell out of vogue in recent years, this traditional preparation of the classic Scottish leek-and-chicken soup bring them back to the forefront. Slideshow: Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 leek, tops separated and cut into big chunks
  • 2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped
  • 1 carrot, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried dill
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 10 to 15 prunes
  • 2 pounds leftover chicken
  • Salt, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stockpot, warm the butter over medium heat. Add the leek tops, celery and carrot; sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine, peppercorns and dill and sauté until the liquid evaporates, another 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth and bay leaves and bring to a simmer; reduce heat to low and gently simmer for 30 minutes. Strain the broth, rinse out the stockpot and return the stockpot and broth to the heat.

Step 2    

Increase heat to medium-low, then add the leek bottoms, prunes and leftover chicken. Simmer until the leeks are softened, about 20 minutes, then add salt to taste and serve.

Notes

This dish can be made with raw chicken pieces. To do so, brown the chicken in butter and set aside before starting step 1, then return the chicken and its accumulated juices to the pot when you add the broth. Remove the chicken when it is tender, about 40 minutes, then strain the broth and proceed to step 2.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up