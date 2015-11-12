Clove-and-Cider-Glazed Ham

Author Name: Gillian Hunter

Review Body: I made this yesterday and I really liked it but like most recipes I had to do it a little differently. I didnt have bourbon so I substituted a good splash of cider vinegar which I really loved. For my tastes I think next time I will cut back on the dijon mustard. I didnt even us the full 2 tbls and it was still just a little too much. I think I will try with just 1 next time. Otherwise it is a great recipe. I love the use of the apple cider instead of pineapple juice. Gives me that New England feel.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-10-03