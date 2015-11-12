Clove-and-Cider-Glazed Ham

For entertaining, TV chef Carla Hall glazes a spiral-cut ham with apple cider, brown sugar, mustard, bourbon and sweet spices. Slideshow: More Ham Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Place the ham in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
In a small saucepan, combine all of the remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer, whisking occasionally. Cook over moderately low heat until reduced to 3/4 cup, about 25 minutes. Pour the glaze over the ham, leaving the spices on the meat. Cover tightly with foil. Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, basting every 15 minutes, until heated through. Transfer to a platter.
Strain the pan juices into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until reduced to a glaze, 8 to 10 minutes. Spoon the glaze over the ham; serve.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Gillian Hunter
Review Body: I made this yesterday and I really liked it but like most recipes I had to do it a little differently. I didnt have bourbon so I substituted a good splash of cider vinegar which I really loved. For my tastes I think next time I will cut back on the dijon mustard. I didnt even us the full 2 tbls and it was still just a little too much. I think I will try with just 1 next time. Otherwise it is a great recipe. I love the use of the apple cider instead of pineapple juice. Gives me that New England feel.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-10-03