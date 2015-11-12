Clove-and-Cider-Glazed Ham
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
Carla Hall
December 2015

For entertaining, TV chef Carla Hall glazes a spiral-cut ham with apple cider, brown sugar, mustard, bourbon and sweet spices.     Slideshow: More Ham Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 7- to 8-pound spiral-cut ham
  • 1 cup fresh apple cider
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons bourbon
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • One 3-inch cinnamon stick
  • 6 whole cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Place the ham in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. 

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, combine all of the remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer, whisking occasionally. Cook over moderately low heat until reduced to 3/4 cup, about 25 minutes. Pour the glaze over the ham, leaving the spices on the meat. Cover tightly with foil. Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, basting every 15 minutes, until heated through. Transfer to a platter.  

Step 3    

Strain the pan juices into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until reduced to a glaze, 8 to 10 minutes. Spoon the glaze over the ham; serve.

Make Ahead

The first glaze can be made 2 days ahead and stored in the refrigerator. Rewarm before using.

Suggested Pairing

WINE: Spiced, red-berried medium-bodied red.

