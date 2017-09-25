Clementine-and-Garlic Roast Turkey
Con Poulos
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple
November 2017

To make the tastiest, quicket, easiest jus for turkey, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple includes juicy clementines and garlic in the roasting pan, adding excellent flavor. Slideshow: More Holiday Turkey Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, softened 
  • 6 clementines, zested  (1 1/2 tablespoons) and halved crosswise  
  • 4 large garlic cloves, finely grated, plus 6 whole garlic heads, halved crosswise
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped thyme, plus 10 sprigs 
  • One 12- to 14-pound turkey, rinsed and patted dry 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, blend the butter with the clementine zest, grated garlic and chopped thyme. Run your fingers under the turkey breast and thigh skin to loosen it, then spread the butter mixture under and over the skin of the breast and thighs. Season the turkey inside and out with salt and pepper. Transfer to a rack set in a roasting pan and let come to room temperature, about 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Roast the turkey for about  30 minutes, until lightly browned. Add the chicken stock to the roasting pan and roast for 30 minutes. Scatter the clementine halves, garlic heads and thyme sprigs in the pan. Roast for about 1 hour longer, rotating the pan a few times, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 165°. Transfer the turkey to a cutting board; let rest for 30 minutes. Transfer the clementines, garlic heads and thyme to a plate, tent with foil and keep warm. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, skim the fat off the pan juices and transfer the juices to a medium saucepan. Squeeze the roasted garlic from 1 head and whisk into the pan juices. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat and cook, whisking frequently, until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Season the roasted garlic jus with salt and pepper. Carve the turkey and transfer to a platter. Arrange the roasted clementines, garlic heads and thyme around the carved turkey and serve with the jus.

Make Ahead

The seasoned uncooked turkey can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before roasting. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up