Clementine 75 

This juicy cocktail is a riff on a classic French 75, but instead of using lemon juice, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple swaps in clementine juice. The best part of this drink is that it also makes an excellent mocktail: Use apple cider vinegar and seltzer instead of the gin and Champagne. Slideshow: More Champagne Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, ginger, juniper berries, cranberries, cinnamon sticks and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and let steep for 1 hour. Strain the juniper syrup through a fine sieve into a small bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids.
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the clementine juice, gin and the juniper syrup and shake well. Pour into 8 Champagne flutes and top with Champagne.
Make Ahead
Notes
Variation: For a booze-free version, substitute 4 ounces of apple cider vinegar for the gin and top the cocktails with chilled seltzer instead of Champagne.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: emmaAmethyst
Review Body: Served this at a wintertime party, Subtle warming notes from the juniper, ginger & cinnamon balance beautifully with the freshness of the clementine. Paired wonderfully with the sliced ham, maple almonds, cheddar crackers, etc from our buffet
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-12-23