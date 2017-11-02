Clementine 75 
John Kernick
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 cocktails
Justin Chapple
December 2017

This juicy cocktail is a riff on a classic French 75, but instead of using lemon juice, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple swaps in clementine juice. The best part of this drink is that it also makes an excellent mocktail: Use apple cider vinegar and seltzer instead of the gin and Champagne. Slideshow: More Champagne Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sugar 
  • One 3-inch piece of  fresh ginger, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup juniper berries, crushed 
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries 
  • 2 cinnamon sticks 
  • Ice 
  • 6 ounces fresh clementine juice 
  • 4 ounces gin
  • Chilled brut Champagne or Prosecco, for topping 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, ginger, juniper  berries, cranberries, cinnamon sticks and 1/2 cup of water  and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and let steep for  1 hour. Strain the juniper  syrup through a fine sieve into  a small bowl, pressing on  the solids; discard the solids.

Step 2    

Fill a cocktail shaker with  ice. Add the clementine juice, gin and the juniper syrup and shake well. Pour into 8 Champagne flutes and top with Champagne. 

Make Ahead

The juniper simple syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Notes

Variation: For a booze-free version, substitute 4 ounces  of apple cider vinegar for  the gin and top the cocktails with chilled seltzer instead  of Champagne.

