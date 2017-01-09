Clean Bars 
© Constantine Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 18
Chris Cosentino
February 2017

San Francisco chef Chris Cosentino is an avid cyclist who often takes lengthy rides. He developed these clean bars to take on the road: They have minimal ingredients but pack a ton of flavor. His secret ingredient is coffee salt, which gives a jolt of energy while also replenishing sodium levels. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes

Ingredients

  • Nonstick spray, for greasing 
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds 
  • 1 pound Medjool dates, split and pitted 
  • Two 3.5-ounce dark chocolate bars (72%), coarsely chopped 
  • 3/4 cup raisins 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Bitterman’s Espresso Salt (see Note) 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch-square baking pan with nonstick spray. Line the pan with parchment paper, allowing a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides.  

Step 2    

Spread the almonds in a pie plate and bake in the oven for about 5 minutes, until lightly toasted. Let cool completely.  

Step 3    

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the dates with the chocolate at medium speed until the dates are pasty and the chocolate is evenly  distributed, about 1 minute. At low speed, beat in the toasted almonds, raisins, coffee salt and olive oil until well mixed, about 5 minutes; scrape down the side of the bowl as needed.  

Step 4    

Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, top with a lightly greased sheet of parchment paper and pack in an even layer. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours. Cut into 18 bars and serve chilled.  

Make Ahead

The bars can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Notes

To purchase Bitterman’s, visit themeadow.com. You can also substitute 1 tablespoon of flaky sea salt mixed with 1 1/2 teaspoons of instant espresso powder.

