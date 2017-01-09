San Francisco chef Chris Cosentino is an avid cyclist who often takes lengthy rides. He developed these clean bars to take on the road: They have minimal ingredients but pack a ton of flavor. His secret ingredient is coffee salt, which gives a jolt of energy while also replenishing sodium levels. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch-square baking pan with nonstick spray. Line the pan with parchment paper, allowing a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides.
Spread the almonds in a pie plate and bake in the oven for about 5 minutes, until lightly toasted. Let cool completely.
In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the dates with the chocolate at medium speed until the dates are pasty and the chocolate is evenly distributed, about 1 minute. At low speed, beat in the toasted almonds, raisins, coffee salt and olive oil until well mixed, about 5 minutes; scrape down the side of the bowl as needed.
Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, top with a lightly greased sheet of parchment paper and pack in an even layer. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours. Cut into 18 bars and serve chilled.
Make Ahead
Notes
To purchase Bitterman’s, visit themeadow.com. You can also substitute 1 tablespoon of flaky sea salt mixed with 1 1/2 teaspoons of instant espresso powder.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jessica Fitz
Review Body: These bars were delicious. I added cacao nibs to give it some more texture! I would make these again
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-27
Author Name: Rudi Plumb Karukas
Review Body: These are FABULOUS! I had never tried dates because they skeeved me. Silly me- awesome flavor and texture brought to the party with dates. Chuck in some chocolate, nuts and coffee and it's a home run. Now to pace myself while I eat them!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-12
Author Name: Jared Schwartz
Review Body: Love a TASTY snack... and these are definitely that! Great salt, coffee, raisin and nut combo!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-27
Author Name: Selmelier
Review Body: One of my staff made these and passed them out and it was unanimous: yum. Good job Food & Wine!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-27
Author Name: khansen0730
Review Body: Da bomb! Dot com. All the best things wrapped up into one delicious little bite. Will make again, and again.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-28