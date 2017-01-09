Clean Bars 

Author Name: Jessica Fitz Review Body: These bars were delicious. I added cacao nibs to give it some more texture! I would make these again Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-27

Author Name: Rudi Plumb Karukas Review Body: These are FABULOUS! I had never tried dates because they skeeved me. Silly me- awesome flavor and texture brought to the party with dates. Chuck in some chocolate, nuts and coffee and it's a home run. Now to pace myself while I eat them! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-04-12

Author Name: Jared Schwartz Review Body: Love a TASTY snack... and these are definitely that! Great salt, coffee, raisin and nut combo! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-27

Author Name: Selmelier Review Body: One of my staff made these and passed them out and it was unanimous: yum. Good job Food & Wine! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-27