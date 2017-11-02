Classic Shoyu Musubi 

In another small bowl, stir the soy sauce with the brown sugar and ¼ cup of water. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the Spam slices and cook over high heat, turning once, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add the soy sauce mixture to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, turning the slices once, until the Spam is glazed, about 3 minutes.

Step 4

On a work surface, arrange a half sheet of nori with the longer side facing you. Set the cleaned Spam can upright in the center of the nori sheet. Spoon 3 tablespoons of the warm sushi rice into the bottom of the can. Using the back of a spoon that’s been dipped in cold water, pack the rice in an even layer. Top with 1 slice of Spam and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the furikake. Spoon another 3 tablespoons of the rice over the Spam and pack in an even layer. Carefully hold down the musubi and remove the Spam can, leaving the musubi on the nori. Fold one end of the nori up over the rice. Using your fingertips, wet the other end of the nori and fold it up over the other side of the rice, pressing to adhere. Flip the musubi so it is seam side down. Repeat with the remaining nori sheets, rice, Spam and furikake.