Classic Potato Salad with  Crunchy Trout Roe 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
José Andrés
September 2017

This potato salad gets its creamy texture from olive oil and eggs, and tons of flavor from the inclusion of tuna and salty trout roe. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large russet potatoes, peeled 
  • 3 large carrots, halved crosswise 
  • 1 cup frozen peas 
  • 5 large eggs 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil,  plus more for drizzling 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 10 ounces good-quality oil-packed tuna  
  • 4 ounces trout roe  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes and carrots with cold water. Bring  to a boil over high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat until the carrots  are tender, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the carrots to a plate to cool.  Continue to simmer the potatoes until tender, about 20 minutes longer; add the peas for the last 30 seconds of cooking. Drain and let the potatoes stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Cut the  potatoes and carrots into 1-inch pieces.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in another medium  saucepan, cover 4 of the eggs with cold water and bring to a boil. Cover the  saucepan, remove from the heat and let  stand for 8 minutes. Drain and cool  the eggs under cold running water. Peel the eggs, then cut them into bite-size pieces.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the remaining egg with 1 tablespoon  of the olive oil, the lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon of salt until combined. Slowly beat  in the remaining 7 tablespoons of olive oil at high speed until emulsified. Gently stir  in the potatoes, carrots and peas and season with salt. Fold in the tuna and the chopped eggs. Transfer the salad to a serving dish. Drizzle with olive oil, top with the  trout roe and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up