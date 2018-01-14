Justin Chapple’s Classic Pimento Cheese is easy to whip up by hand, but you can always use a food processor to gently pulse all of the ingredients together. Be careful not to over-mix them; the cheese and peppers add nice texture to the dip.
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, combine the cheddar cheese with the pimentos, mayonnaise, onion and Tabasco. Stir until well incorporated. Season with salt.
