Classic Pimento Cheese
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Justin Chapple

Justin Chapple’s Classic Pimento Cheese is easy to whip up by hand, but you can always use a food processor to gently pulse all of the ingredients together. Be careful not to over-mix them; the cheese and peppers add nice texture to the dip.
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces yellow cheddar, finely shredded (2 cups)
  • One 4-ounce jar pimentos, drained and chopped
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated onion
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Tabasco
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, combine the cheddar cheese with the pimentos, mayonnaise, onion and Tabasco. Stir until well incorporated. Season with salt.

