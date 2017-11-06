Classic Pie Crust
Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : Two 9-inch pie crusts or One 9-inch double crust
Justin Chapple

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes his Classic Pie Crust recipe with all butter to ensure the flakiest crust. Chapple calls for a food processor to make the process even easier, but you can make the crust by hand using a large bowl and a pastry cutter or fork to work the butter into the flour mixture. Don’t forget to decorate the edges of your pie. See the Note for inspiration. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, cubed and chilled
  • 1/2 cup ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the flour with the granulated sugar and salt to mix. Add the butter and pulse in 1-second bursts until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Drizzle the ice water on top and pulse in 1-second bursts until the dough just starts to come together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface, gather any crumbs and pat into 2 disks. Wrap the disks in plastic and refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes.

Step 2    

Work with 1 disk of pastry at a time: On a lightly floured work surface, gently tap the pastry with a rolling pin to flatten it slightly. Dust lightly with flour and roll out the pastry to a 13-inch round, a scant 1/4 inch thick. Slide the pastry onto a sheet of parchment paper, then slide the paper onto a baking sheet; refrigerate until chilled. Repeat with the remaining dough (see Note).

Step 3    

Transfer one pastry round to a 9-inch pie plate. Using your fingers, press the dough over the bottom and up the side of the plate over the rim. Using scissors, trim the overhanging dough to 1-inch. Fold the overhanging dough under itself to form a neat edge, then crimp decoratively (see Note). Repeat with the remaining pastry round to form one more crust. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before using.

Notes

1. If making a double crust pie, roll out the second disk of dough to a 12-inch round and center it over the filling. Press the edges of dough together and trim the overhang to a scant 1-inch, fold the overlay under itself and crimp decoratively. Cut a few slits in the top crust for steam to escape.

2. You can easily decorate the edge of your pie crust using one of these fun techniques:

Classic Crimp: Use your thumbs and fingers (or knuckles) to crimp a scalloped edge.

Old-School Edge: Use the tines of a fork to imprint lines in the dough.

Crescent Moon: Use an inverted spoon to form crescent shapes around the edge of the crust.

On the Dot: Use the handle of a thin wooden spoon to imprint the edge of the crust with dots.

Caesar’s Crown: Using scissors, snip the crust of the dough in 1-inch intervals and then twist the dough in opposite directions to form what resembles Caesar’s crown.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up