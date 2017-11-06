Classic Pie Crust

1. If making a double crust pie, roll out the second disk of dough to a 12-inch round and center it over the filling. Press the edges of dough together and trim the overhang to a scant 1-inch, fold the overlay under itself and crimp decoratively. Cut a few slits in the top crust for steam to escape.

2. You can easily decorate the edge of your pie crust using one of these fun techniques:

Classic Crimp: Use your thumbs and fingers (or knuckles) to crimp a scalloped edge.

Old-School Edge: Use the tines of a fork to imprint lines in the dough.

Crescent Moon: Use an inverted spoon to form crescent shapes around the edge of the crust.

On the Dot: Use the handle of a thin wooden spoon to imprint the edge of the crust with dots.

Caesar’s Crown: Using scissors, snip the crust of the dough in 1-inch intervals and then twist the dough in opposite directions to form what resembles Caesar’s crown.