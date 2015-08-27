Classic Macaroni Salad
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 6 cups
Kristen Stevens
August 2014

This classic creamy macaroni salad has just the right amount of crunchy vegetables. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 7 ounces macaroni (2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon pickle juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon Sriracha
  • 3/4 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons minced onion
  • 1 celery stalk, diced
  • 1 medium carrot, grated
  • 2 dill pickles, diced
  • Sea salt 
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain well and rinse with cold running water until it is completely cool.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, pickle juice, Dijon mustard, sugar, Sriracha and red wine vinegar. Add the minced onion, celery, carrot, dill pickles and macaroni. Toss to coat evenly and season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

