Classic Macaroni Salad

This classic creamy macaroni salad has just the right amount of crunchy vegetables. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain well and rinse with cold running water until it is completely cool.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, pickle juice, Dijon mustard, sugar, Sriracha and red wine vinegar. Add the minced onion, celery, carrot, dill pickles and macaroni. Toss to coat evenly and season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
