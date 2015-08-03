Classic Macaroni and Cheese with Potato Chip Crumble
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
June 2014

Potato chips add a decadent crunch to classic macaroni and cheese. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • Salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces elbow macaroni
  • 1 cup potato chips, crumbled

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a shallow 1 1/2-quart gratin dish.

Step 2    

Heat the 2 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over moderate heat. Add the flour and mustard and cook, stirring until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the milk and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Add the cheese and stir until melted and completely smooth. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, and keep it warm over very low heat.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium pot of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente; drain well. Add the pasta to the cheese sauce and stir to coat completely. Pour into the buttered gratin dish and top with the crumbled potato chips. Bake until bubbling and golden, about 30 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up