Classic Kir Cocktail
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
By Mary-Frances Heck
October 2019

Aligoté is a white grape from Burgundy. This acidic wine is associated with strong minerality and crisp, citrus flavors perfect for stimulating your appetite. If your Aligoté and cassis aren’t cold enough, just serve over a large ice cube, it’s low enough in alcohol that it won’t water down your drink.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) chilled Aligoté wine
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) chilled crème de cassis

How to Make It

Step

Stir together wine and crème de cassis in a wine glass or rocks glass with a large ice cube. Serve immediately.

Notes

Once opened, store crème de cassis in refrigerator up to 4 months.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement