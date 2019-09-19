Classic Kir Cocktail

Victor Protasio
Aligoté is a white grape from Burgundy. This acidic wine is associated with strong minerality and crisp, citrus flavors perfect for stimulating your appetite. If your Aligoté and cassis aren’t cold enough, just serve over a large ice cube, it’s low enough in alcohol that it won’t water down your drink.
How to Make It
Step
Stir together wine and crème de cassis in a wine glass or rocks glass with a large ice cube. Serve immediately.
Notes
Once opened, store crème de cassis in refrigerator up to 4 months.