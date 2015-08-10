Classic Hummus with Castelvetrano Olive Tapenade
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3 cups
Sarah Bolla
October 2014

Bright-green Castelvetrano olives add a sharp, sweet, and briny finish to this classic hummus. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

Olive Tapenade

  • 3/4 cup Castelvetrano olives, coarsely chopped
  • 1 small clove garlic
  • 1 oil packed anchovy, rinsed and dried
  • 2 teaspoons salt-packed capers, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 lemon, for juicing

Hummus

  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups), rinsed and drained
  • 3 tablespoons tahini
  • 1 garlic clove 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Chop 1/2 cup of the olives coarsely, and chop the remaining 1/4 cup finely. Using a mortar and pestle, pound the garlic, anchovy, and the capers to a paste. Add the chopped olives, parsley, and olive oil and pound lightly a few more times to combine. Season with a squeeze of lemon juice, to taste. Set aside.

Step 2    

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a serving dish. Spoon the tapenade over the hummus and serve alongside warm pita bread.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature to serve.

