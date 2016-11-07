Classic Hummus 
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 cups
Susan Spungen
December 2016

Food stylist extraordinaire Susan Spungen makes a trio of deeply delicious hummus: one plain, one beet and one herb. She presents them in big bowls with plenty of colorful, fun garnishes. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dried chickpeas 
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda 
  • 1 cup tahini 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, sumac, pomegranate seeds, roasted chickpeas, thinly sliced radishes and fresh mint, for garnish 
  • Pita chips, radishes,  baby fennel and carrots, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, cover the dried chickpeas with 2 inches of water and stir in 1 teaspoon of the baking soda. Refrigerate the chickpeas overnight.  Drain the chickpeas, then rinse them under cold water. 

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, cover the chickpeas with  2 inches of fresh water. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of  baking soda and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat  for about 1 hour, until the chickpeas are very tender. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup of the cooking water. Rinse under cold water.  

Step 3    

In a food processor, combine the chickpeas with 1/2 cup  of the reserved cooking water. Add the tahini, lemon juice,  garlic and ground cumin; season with salt and puree until creamy (add more cooking water if necessary). Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with olive oil, sumac, pomegranate seeds, roasted chickpeas, thinly sliced radishes and mint. Serve with pita chips, whole radishes, fennel and carrots.  

Notes

Beet Hummus

Wrap 3 medium beets loosely in foil and set them on a baking sheet. Roast at 425° for 1 hour, or until tender. Let cool, then peel and chop. Add the beets to the other ingredients in Step 3. Garnish with toasted almonds, crumbled feta, dukka, thinly sliced scallions and sliced watermelon radishes.

Spinach-and-Herb Hummus

Blanch 6 ounces of curly spinach in boiling salted water until wilted, about 10 seconds. Drain well and cool under running water. Squeeze the spinach dry and coarsely chop. Using a blender and working in batches, if necessary, add the spinach and 1 1/2 cups mixed herbs (parsley, cilantro or dill) to the other ingredients in Step 3. Garnish with olive oil, toasted pine nuts, chopped herbs and kale chips. Serve with harissa.

