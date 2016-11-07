Classic Hummus 

Food stylist extraordinaire Susan Spungen makes a trio of deeply delicious hummus: one plain, one beet and one herb. She presents them in big bowls with plenty of colorful, fun garnishes. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, cover the dried chickpeas with 2 inches of water and stir in 1 teaspoon of the baking soda. Refrigerate the chickpeas overnight. Drain the chickpeas, then rinse them under cold water.
In a medium saucepan, cover the chickpeas with 2 inches of fresh water. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of baking soda and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat for about 1 hour, until the chickpeas are very tender. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup of the cooking water. Rinse under cold water.
In a food processor, combine the chickpeas with 1/2 cup of the reserved cooking water. Add the tahini, lemon juice, garlic and ground cumin; season with salt and puree until creamy (add more cooking water if necessary). Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with olive oil, sumac, pomegranate seeds, roasted chickpeas, thinly sliced radishes and mint. Serve with pita chips, whole radishes, fennel and carrots.
Notes
Beet Hummus
Wrap 3 medium beets loosely in foil and set them on a baking sheet. Roast at 425° for 1 hour, or until tender. Let cool, then peel and chop. Add the beets to the other ingredients in Step 3. Garnish with toasted almonds, crumbled feta, dukka, thinly sliced scallions and sliced watermelon radishes.
Spinach-and-Herb Hummus
Blanch 6 ounces of curly spinach in boiling salted water until wilted, about 10 seconds. Drain well and cool under running water. Squeeze the spinach dry and coarsely chop. Using a blender and working in batches, if necessary, add the spinach and 1 1/2 cups mixed herbs (parsley, cilantro or dill) to the other ingredients in Step 3. Garnish with olive oil, toasted pine nuts, chopped herbs and kale chips. Serve with harissa.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jonny Champ
Review Body: This is NOT your "Classic Hummus" recipe that's been on your site for years! You've changed the page to this imposter! For all my fellow loyalists to a perfect recipe: CLASSIC HUMMUS 1 cup cooked chickpeas, drained 2 large garlic cloves, chopped 2 tablespoons tahini Juice of 1 lemon 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil Salt and freshly ground pepper **In a food processor, puree the chickpeas, garlic, tahini and lemon juice. Gradually add the olive oil until incorporated. Season the hummus with salt and pepper and scrape it into a bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve or use.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-11-24
Author Name: CindyM001
Review Body: How long would this possibly last in the fridge? because I might make a little more of this to for on the go snack.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-30
Author Name: smallbat01
Review Body: Try removing the chickpea skins as this will make it so much better and smoother, I just tried it today...but still I prefer Nigella's peanut butter hummus because the peanut butter goes great with chickpeas overtime and it taste incredibly delicious.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-28
Author Name: Julia_R
Review Body: I absolutely loved! This is the first humus recipe that finally came out right.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-18