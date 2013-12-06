Classic Flaky Pastry

Plus: Dessert Recipes and Tips
Blend the flour with the salt in a food processor. Add the butter and process until well blended, about 8 seconds. Add the water and process just until the water has been absorbed and the mixture looks like wet sand. Transfer the pastry to a work surface and knead lightly until it comes together. Pat the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
On a lightly floured surface, roll the pastry into an 11 1/2-inch round. Drape the dough over a rolling pin, then open it out on a baking sheet lined with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.
The pastry disk can be wrapped and frozen for up to 1 month.
