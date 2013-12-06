Classic Flaky Pastry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ONE 11 1/2-INCH PASTRY ROUND
Benoît Guichard
March 1999

Plus: Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 3 tablespoons ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Blend the flour with the salt in a food processor. Add the butter and process until well blended, about 8 seconds. Add the water and process just until the water has been absorbed and the mixture looks like wet sand. Transfer the pastry to a work surface and knead lightly until it comes together. Pat the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

On a lightly floured surface, roll the pastry into an 11 1/2-inch round. Drape the dough over a rolling pin, then open it out on a baking sheet lined with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Make Ahead

The pastry disk can be wrapped and frozen for up to 1 month.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up