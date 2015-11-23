Classic Egg Drop Soup

© Ian Knauer
Everyone needs this basic recipe in their arsenal. Use a good-quality chicken stock here for stunningly flavorful results. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes
Step 1
Bring the stock, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to a boil in a medium saucepan.
Step 2
Stir together the soy and corn starch, then whisk into the broth and boil until the soup is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 3
Remove the saucepan from heat. Whisk together the eggs, sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then pour the eggs into the hot broth in a slow stream, whisking constantly to scatter the eggs as they cook.
Step 4
Season the soup with salt to taste. Serve the soup topped with the scallions.
