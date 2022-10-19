Classic Duck Confit

Be the first to rate & review!

This classic French duck confit will take you back to your favorite bistro meal.

By Adam Dolge
Published on October 19, 2022
Duck Confit
Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Dickey / Prop Styling by Julia Bayless
Active Time:
30 mins
Chill Time:
1 day
Total Time:
1 day 4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4

Cooking duck confit may sound like something best left to restaurant chefs, but the process is simple, and results in tender, delicious meat that melts in your mouth with each bite. It's simple — just season the duck legs, then cook them slowly over several hours and you'll have a meal ready to serve with a salad, pasta, or roast potatoes. Leftovers keep in the fridge for up to a month, so feel free to double this recipe. And don't dare toss the leftover duck fat! Strain it, then store it in the fridge or freezer so you can scoop it out and use it to fry potatoes, sauté vegetables, or make another batch of duck confit.

Ingredients

  • 4 (9-ounce) duck legs

  • 1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

  • 1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme

  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 tsp.)

  • 12 black peppercorns

  • 3 - 4 cups rendered duck fat (such as Mary's Rendered Duck Fat)

Directions

  1. Trim excess fat from duck legs, and pat dry. Place salt, sugar, thyme, rosemary, garlic, and peppercorns in a large bowl. Add duck legs, 1 at a time, and rub well with salt mixture. Place on a large rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with remaining 3 duck legs. Place a second large rimmed baking sheet directly on top of duck legs; refrigerate for at least 24 hours or up to 48 hours.

  2. Preheat oven to 275°F. Scrape off salt mixture from duck legs, and rinse duck legs well to remove remaining salt mixture. Pat dry.

  3. Melt duck fat in a medium saucepan over medium, and cook until gently simmering, about 5 minutes. Place duck legs in a small Dutch oven, and carefully pour melted duck fat over duck legs, adding enough duck fat to ensure legs are completely submerged.

  4. Cover and cook in preheated oven until meat is very tender and easily pulls away from bone, about 3 hours. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, at room temperature for 1 hour. Duck Confit may be covered and stored in duck fat in refrigerator up to 1 month. When ready to use, remove a duck leg from fat, and scrape off excess fat; ensure other duck legs are completely covered in fat before returning to refrigerator.

Related Articles
Thai-Inspired Turkey Green Curry
Thai-Inspired Turkey Green Curry
50 mins
Gateway Cassoulet
Gateway Cassoulet
16 hrs 35 mins
Peking duck
Peking Duck
1 day 2 hrs 35 mins
Stuffat Tal-Fenek (Maltese Braised Rabbit)
Stuffat Tal-Fenek (Maltese Braised Rabbit)
3 hrs 50 mins
Roast Chicken and Warm Escarole Caesar
Roast Chicken and Warm Escarole Caesar
1 day 5 hrs 50 mins
Philadelphia Roast Pork and Broccoli Rabe Sandwiches
Philadelphia Roast Pork Sandwiches
3 hrs 45 mins
Fried Boudin Balls with Creole Mustard Dipping Sauce
Fried Boudin Balls with Creole Mustard Dipping Sauce
3 hrs 30 mins
Stracotto di Fassona Piemontese (Piedmont Braised Beef)
Stracotto di Fassona Piemontese (Piedmont Braised Beef)
3 hrs 20 mins
Toasted Hot Honey Pecan Sweet Potato Salad
Roasted Hot Honey Sweet Potato Salad
50 mins
Rowdy Rooster Fried Chicken Sandwich
Rowdy Rooster Fried Chicken Sandwiches
5 hrs
Herby Yogurt Sauce with Grilled Lamb Chops and Couscous Salad
Grilled Lamb Chops with Herby Yogurt Sauce
2 hrs 30 mins
Fried Shrimp and Grits
Fried Shrimp and Grits
2 hrs 45 mins
Baby Romaine With Garlic-Parmesan Vinaigrette And Leek-And-Anchovy Crostini
Baby Romaine With Garlic-Parmesan Vinaigrette and Leek and Anchovy Crostini
1 hrs 30 mins
Lamb Boti Kebabs
Lamb Boti Kebabs
11 hrs 40 mins
Braised brisket tater tot casserole
Braised Brisket Potato Tot Casserole
5 hrs 45 mins
Pork Cheeks with Pickled Onions, Mustard Seeds and Daikon
Pork Cheeks with Pickled Onions, Mustard Seeds, and Daikon
2 days 8 hrs 15 mins