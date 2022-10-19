Classic Duck Confit

Cooking duck confit may sound like something best left to restaurant chefs, but the process is simple, and results in tender, delicious meat that melts in your mouth with each bite. It's simple — just season the duck legs, then cook them slowly over several hours and you'll have a meal ready to serve with a salad, pasta, or roast potatoes. Leftovers keep in the fridge for up to a month, so feel free to double this recipe. And don't dare toss the leftover duck fat! Strain it, then store it in the fridge or freezer so you can scoop it out and use it to fry potatoes, sauté vegetables, or make another batch of duck confit.