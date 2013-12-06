Classic Croutons

© Maria Robledo
Step 1 cheese croutons
Cut bread into cubes. Toss the cubes with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and spread on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Bake at 400° for about 8 minutes, or until browned, raking the cubes once or twice for even browning. Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.
Step 2
Stir fresh herbs into the olive oil.
Step 3
Infuse the oil with crushed garlic cloves for at least 30 minutes and strain before using.
Step 4
Sprinkle freshly grated Parmesan or Romano onto the croutons after 6 minutes, toss and bake for about 2 minutes more
