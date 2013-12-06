Classic Croutons
© Maria Robledo
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves :
Tina Ujlaki
March 2003

 Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • Stale bread
  • Olive Oil
  • Salt and Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    cheese croutons

Cut bread into cubes. Toss the cubes with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and spread on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Bake at 400° for about 8 minutes, or until browned, raking the cubes once or twice for even browning. Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Step 2    

Stir fresh herbs into the olive oil.

Step 3    

Infuse the oil with crushed garlic cloves for at least 30 minutes and strain before using.

Step 4    

Sprinkle freshly grated Parmesan or Romano onto the croutons after 6 minutes, toss and bake for about 2 minutes more

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up