Classic Cheeseburgers

Growing up I had one food love that, no matter the situation, style of restaurant, or time of day, completely stole my heart: the Almighty Cheeseburger. There's just something magical about that handheld goodness that makes us instantly happier. When I started cooking, a juicy, cooked-to-perfection burger was on my top‑ten list of things to master. This recipe is for a classic, diner-style burger with all my favorite toppings. Adding a mustard layer to the beef before frying creates the most insanely delicious crust—you'll be an immediate convert. From Eat Delicious by Dennis Prescott. Copyright © 2017 by Dennis Prescott. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.