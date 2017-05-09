Classic Cheeseburgers

Growing up I had one food love that, no matter the situation, style of restaurant, or time of day, completely stole my heart: the Almighty Cheeseburger. There’s just something magical about that handheld goodness that makes us instantly happier. When I started cooking, a juicy, cooked-to-perfection burger was on my top‑ten list of things to master. This recipe is for a classic, diner-style burger with all my favorite toppings. Adding a mustard layer to the beef before frying creates the most insanely delicious crust—you’ll be an immediate convert. From Eat Delicious by Dennis Prescott. Copyright © 2017 by Dennis Prescott. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck and sirloin and mix gently but thoroughly. Divide into eight equal portions and shape them into burger patties (see opposite for tips). Season both sides with salt and pepper and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Split and toast the buns in the pan until toasty and golden brown. Set aside.
Remove the burgers from the fridge and place a thumbprint in the center of each patty. Smear 1 teaspoon of the mustard on both sides of each patty (best burger crust ever). Melt the butter in the preheated pan and, working in batches, fry the burgers for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until a dark brown crust begins to form. The result: perfectly juicy medium-cooked burgers. For folks who prefer their burgers a little more well done, fry for 5 to 6 minutes per side.
Transfer the patties to a baking sheet as they’re done. Top each with cheese and place in the oven to melt, 2 to 3 minutes.
Build the burgers on the toasted buns with 1 or 2 burger patties, a slice of tomato, pickles, a slice of red onion, and lettuce. Top each with ketchup or mayo. Or both. Serve immediately.
Author Name: IsaChernobil
Review Body: Great tips for cooking classic cheese burgers.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-21
Author Name: AlexVora
Review Body: Classic looking burger. Must know and must have recipe!
Date Published: 2017-07-03