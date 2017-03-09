Classic Cheese Fondue

You’ll find this old-school cheese fondue, with intense, nutty Alpine cheeses, served near the fire at Swiss ski chalets. The ripe red fruitiness of Kirsch is especially good with this recipe from cheese expert Liz Thorpe. It’s a classic for a reason. A light Pinot Grigio is the perfect white to use in this fondue. It is pear-scented and affordable, plus it’s mellow enough to let the flavor of the cheese and Kirsch shine through. A glass will complement the finished dish, too. Slideshow: More Fondue Recipes