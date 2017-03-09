Classic Cheese Fondue
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Liz Thorpe

You’ll find this old-school cheese fondue, with intense, nutty Alpine cheeses, served near the fire at Swiss ski chalets. The ripe red fruitiness of Kirsch is especially good with this recipe from cheese expert Liz Thorpe. It’s a classic for a reason. A light Pinot Grigio is the perfect white to use in this fondue. It is pear-scented and affordable, plus it’s mellow enough to let the flavor of the cheese and Kirsch shine through. A glass will complement the finished dish, too.  Slideshow: More Fondue Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup dry white wine, preferably Pinot Grigio
  • 1 garlic clove, halved 
  • 1 pound shredded mixed Alpine cheeses, preferably Gruyère, Emmental and/or Comté (5 cups) 
  • 1 tablespoon Kirsch or Cognac (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of the wine.

Step 2    

Rub the inside of a small enameled cast-iron casserole or saucepan with the cut garlic clove. Add the remaining 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of wine and bring to a simmer over moderate heat.

Step 3    

Slowly whisk in the cornstarch mixture and simmer, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to moderately low and add the cheese in handfuls, whisking constantly, until each addition is melted before adding more and the fondue is smooth, about 5 minutes. Stir in the Kirsch or Cognac, if using. Serve immediately in the casserole or a warm fondue pot (see Note).

Make Ahead

The fondue can be refrigerated overnight and reheated gently on the stove over very low heat.

Notes

If using a fondue pot for serving, fill it with hot water and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Drain and dry thoroughly immediately before adding the cheese fondue. 

Serve With

Pieces of crusty bread, blanched or roasted vegetables, endive spears, thinly sliced apple, dried apricots, dates, root vegetable chips, sliced salumi (preferably something smoky, like dried chorizo), pickles. 

