Classic Caipirinha

This delicious, deceptively potent cachaça-based cocktail is traditionally flavored with muddled limes. In Brazil, however, guava and passion fruit are commonly used too, as is caju, the sweet, vanilla-scented fruit of the cashew tree. Plus: F&W's Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • 1/2 lime, sliced into 4 wedges
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons sugar or simple syrup
  • 1 cup ice
  • 2 ounces cachaça

Gently muddle the lime and sugar in a cocktail shaker. Add the ice and cachaça, shake, and pour the drink with ice into a large rocks glass.

