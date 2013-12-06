Classic Caipirinha

This delicious, deceptively potent cachaça-based cocktail is traditionally flavored with muddled limes. In Brazil, however, guava and passion fruit are commonly used too, as is caju, the sweet, vanilla-scented fruit of the cashew tree. Plus: F&W's Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Gently muddle the lime and sugar in a cocktail shaker. Add the ice and cachaça, shake, and pour the drink with ice into a large rocks glass.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5