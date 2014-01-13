Classic Brown Sugar-Roasted Acorn Squash
1 HR
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
November 2014

Perfectly sweet and easy to make, this classic acorn squash recipe is great for a holiday meal or any time of year. Slideshow: More Fall Flavors: Mushrooms, Apples and Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium acorn squash (about 2 pounds), halved and seeded
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

Combine the melted butter and brown sugar. Coat the acorn squash halves with the brown sugar mixture and season with salt and pepper.

Place the acorn squash halves cut side down on the prepared pan. Roast for 30 minutes, flip the squash over and brush with juices from the pan. Continue roasting for about 20 minutes or until tender.

