Classic Brown Sugar-Roasted Acorn Squash

Perfectly sweet and easy to make, this classic acorn squash recipe is great for a holiday meal or any time of year. Slideshow: More Fall Flavors: Mushrooms, Apples and Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.
Step 2
Combine the melted butter and brown sugar. Coat the acorn squash halves with the brown sugar mixture and season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Place the acorn squash halves cut side down on the prepared pan. Roast for 30 minutes, flip the squash over and brush with juices from the pan. Continue roasting for about 20 minutes or until tender.
