Classic Blue Cheese Burgers
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes four 6-ounce burgers
April Bloomfield
April 2016

Based on the recipe that April Bloomfield is famous for at her New York City gastropub The Spotted Pig, this juicy burger is simply topped with melted blue cheese. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces ground fatty brisket (see Note)
  • 6 ounces ground short rib 
  • 6 ounces ground bottom round
  • 6 ounces ground chuck
  • Kosher salt
  • 8 ounces Roquefort cheese, crumbled
  • 4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine the ground meats, mixing gently with your hands. Divide the meat into 4 pieces and gently shape each into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Set the burgers on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Generously season the burgers on both sides with salt. Grill over high heat until browned outside and medium-rare within, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a rack and top each with 2 ounces of the crumbled Roquefort. Let rest for 3 minutes then transfer to the toasted buns and serve.

Notes

Ground skirt steak can replace the ground brisket, the ground short rib or both.

Suggested Pairing

Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso.

