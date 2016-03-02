Classic Blue Cheese Burgers

Based on the recipe that April Bloomfield is famous for at her New York City gastropub The Spotted Pig, this juicy burger is simply topped with melted blue cheese. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, combine the ground meats, mixing gently with your hands. Divide the meat into 4 pieces and gently shape each into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Set the burgers on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Generously season the burgers on both sides with salt. Grill over high heat until browned outside and medium-rare within, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a rack and top each with 2 ounces of the crumbled Roquefort. Let rest for 3 minutes then transfer to the toasted buns and serve.
Notes
Ground skirt steak can replace the ground brisket, the ground short rib or both.
Suggested Pairing
