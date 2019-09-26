Classic Beef Chili

If you don’t have a chili recipe in our back pocket, make this one your go-to for game day. Fresh poblano and toasty ancho chile powder provide a tame level of heat, making this a crowd-friendly dish that guests crank up by topping with a few slices of fresh jalapeño. And thanks to convenient canned beans, you can get this on the table in under an hour. Game on!
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion, poblano, and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add ground chuck, and cook, stirring occasionally, until beef crumbles and is no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain beef mixture well, and return to Dutch oven over medium-high.
Add tomato paste, ancho chile powder, cumin, salt, pepper, thyme, and oregano, and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes.
Increase heat to high. Stir in beans, tomatoes, chicken broth, and beer, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 30 minutes. Serve chili with desired toppings.