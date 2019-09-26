Classic Beef Chili
Caitlin Bensel
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Robby Melvin

If you don’t have a chili recipe in our back pocket, make this one your go-to for game day. Fresh poblano and toasty ancho chile powder provide a tame level of heat, making this a crowd-friendly dish that guests crank up by topping with a few slices of fresh jalapeño. And thanks to convenient canned beans, you can get this on the table in under an hour. Game on!

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped yellow onion (from 1 large onion)
  • 1 cup chopped poblano chile (from 1 chile)
  • 8 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 pounds 90/10 lean ground chuck
  • 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
  • 1/3 cup ancho chile powder
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cups lower-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (12-ounce) bottle of beer
  • Shredded cheddar cheese, sliced jalapeño chiles, sliced radishes, and sour cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion, poblano, and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add ground chuck, and cook, stirring occasionally, until beef crumbles and is no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain beef mixture well, and return to Dutch oven over medium-high.

Step 2    

Add tomato paste, ancho chile powder, cumin, salt, pepper, thyme, and oregano, and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Increase heat to high. Stir in beans, tomatoes, chicken broth, and beer, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 30 minutes. Serve chili with desired toppings.

