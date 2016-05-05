Classic BBQ Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes, onion and garlic with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 40 minutes, until the tomatoes and onion are tender and browned in spots.

Step 2 In a saucepan, bring the roasted tomatoes, onion and garlic and the remaining ingredients to a boil over moderately high heat. Cook over low heat, stirring often, until thick, about 30 minutes.