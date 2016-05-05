Classic BBQ Sauce
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 3/4 cups
Ben Ford
June 2016

Chef Ben Ford uses his homemade barbecue sauce all summer long on chicken as well as pork. Slideshow: More Barbecue Sauces

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound plum tomatoes
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 6 large garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unsulfured molasses
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes, onion and garlic with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 40 minutes, until the tomatoes and onion are tender and browned in spots.

Step 2    

In a saucepan, bring the roasted tomatoes, onion and garlic and the remaining ingredients to a boil over moderately high heat. Cook over low heat, stirring often, until thick, about 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Scrape the mixture into a blender, add 1/2 cup of water and puree until smooth. Season the barbecue sauce with salt and pepper.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up