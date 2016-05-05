Classic BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the chicken, barbecue sauce and pickles. Rub the chicken all over with the spice mix.

Step 2 Set up a grill for direct and indirect cooking, then light the grill and oil the grate. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over, 8 to 10 minutes.