Classic BBQ Chicken Drumsticks
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ben Ford
June 2016

Chef Ben Ford seasons his chicken with a sweet-spicy rub before grilling and basting with his homemade barbecue sauce. Slideshow: More Drumsticks Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
  • 12 chicken drumsticks (3 pounds)
  • Classic BBQ Sauce (see Note), for brushing
  • Bread-and-butter pickles, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the chicken, barbecue sauce and pickles. Rub the chicken all over with the spice mix.

Step 2    

Set up a grill for direct and indirect cooking, then light the grill and oil the grate. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over,  8 to 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Move the chicken to indirect heat. Brush all over with the barbecue sauce. Cover and cook at 425°, basting and turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve with bread-and-butter pickles and the remaining barbecue sauce.

Notes

Use this Classic BBQ Sauce recipe.

Suggested Pairing

Juicy Zinfandel.

