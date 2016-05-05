Classic BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

Chef Ben Ford seasons his chicken with a sweet-spicy rub before grilling and basting with his homemade barbecue sauce. Slideshow: More Drumsticks Recipes
In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the chicken, barbecue sauce and pickles. Rub the chicken all over with the spice mix.
Set up a grill for direct and indirect cooking, then light the grill and oil the grate. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over, 8 to 10 minutes.
Move the chicken to indirect heat. Brush all over with the barbecue sauce. Cover and cook at 425°, basting and turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve with bread-and-butter pickles and the remaining barbecue sauce.
