Clams with Spicy Sausage
© Tina Rupp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Eric Ripert
July 2004

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/4 pound andouille sausage, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 4 dozen littleneck clams, scrubbed
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the garlic, onion, lemon zest and curry powder and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the andouille and cook over moderately high heat for 2 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Add the clams, cover and cook, shaking the pan a few times, until they open, 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Using a slotted spoon, spoon the clams into shallow bowls. Stir the cilantro into the broth, then pour over the clams. Serve with lemon wedges.

