Clams with Spicy Sausage

© Tina Rupp
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the garlic, onion, lemon zest and curry powder and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the andouille and cook over moderately high heat for 2 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Add the clams, cover and cook, shaking the pan a few times, until they open, 5 minutes.
Step 2
Using a slotted spoon, spoon the clams into shallow bowls. Stir the cilantro into the broth, then pour over the clams. Serve with lemon wedges.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 4651
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5