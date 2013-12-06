Clams with Spicy Sausage

Step 1

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the garlic, onion, lemon zest and curry powder and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the andouille and cook over moderately high heat for 2 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Add the clams, cover and cook, shaking the pan a few times, until they open, 5 minutes.